Kiran Kumar Reddy briefs media, says he would work hard to strengthen BJP

Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy clarified that he did not join the BJP party for the posts. He said that the positions will come automatically of we work hard and opined that he is ready to work for strengthening the party and opined that he will take any responsibility given by party head.

He said that any government should work within the law.

Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy on March 13 joined BJP at the party's national headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, national general secretary GS Arun Singh and BJP parliamentary board member and MP Dr K Laxman.