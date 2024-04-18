KK Raju Conducts Enthusiastic Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam Constituency"

The YSR Congress MLA candidate for Visakhapatnam Constituency, Shri KK Raju, is actively engaging in his election campaign with great enthusiasm. Recently, Raju, along with the 53rd ward corporator Barkat Ali, conducted a successful campaign in Zakir Hussain Nagar and other areas of GVMC Ward 53.

During the campaign, KK Raju emphasized the inclusive welfare policies of Chief Minister Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy, highlighting his support for all communities. Raju stressed the importance of re-electing Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy to ensure the continuation of welfare programs in the current scenario.



Raju urged the people to vote for the YSR Congress Party under the "PAN" symbol in the upcoming elections, urging them to contribute to the party's victory. The campaign was well-received by the locals, with Ward President Gujju Venkata Reddy, Sheikh Babji, Hanumanth, Ramalakshmi, Valli, and others participating in the program.

KK Raju's energetic election campaign in Visakhapatnam Constituency is gaining momentum as he reaches out to the voters, promoting the YSR Congress Party's vision for inclusive development and welfare for all.