KK Raju unveils poster of launch of Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Visakhapatnam

KK Raju, the Visakha North Constituency Coordinator and State NED CAP Chairman, unveiled the statue unveiling poster of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada. The event is scheduled to take place on the 19th of this month.

Various political figures and party members such as Deputy Mayor Mandal Party Presidents Katumuri Satish, Floor Leader Mandal Party President Banala Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Floor Leader Mandal Party President Allu Shankara Rao, Corporators K. Anil Kumar Raju, Sadi Padmareddy, Alla Lilavati & Srinivasa Rao, Vavilapalli Prasad, K.V.Yan Sasikala, State Leaders Kiran Raju, Pedada Ramanikumari, Sr. Leaders, Presidents & Members of Affiliated Associations, Mandal Incharges, Secretariat Convenors, and Workers were present at the unveiling ceremony.