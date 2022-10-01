KMC officials asked to focus on seasonal diseases

Kakinada: KMC Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao directed the officials to lay special focus on seasonal diseases and take steps to control the spread of dengue, malaria and other diseases. Along with Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Dr Prudhvi Charan, he inspected Godarigunta and Ramakrishna Rao Peta areas on Friday, where dengue cases were reported.

The Additional Commissioner enquired the people about sanitation and asked whether the garbage is collected daily in those areas. He observed sanitation works and directed the officials to concentrate on measures to prevent spreading of seasonal diseases. Narasimha Rao expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitation works in the smart city.

He instructed the sanitary inspectors to conduct sanitation works in the city to prevent seasonal diseases. He also said any violation would be strictly dealt with and necessary action would be taken against them. The officials were told to inspect and report accordingly and they were warned that any complaints received against them would be immediately attended and necessary action initiated against them.

The Additional Commissioner appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to make Kakinada a clean city.