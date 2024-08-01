Know your MLA: Anand Babu: A true TDP loyalist

Guntur : Nakka Anand Babu has been elected to the Assembly for the third time from the Vemuru Assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). An advocate by profession, he is a prominent member of the Guntur Bar Council. Currently, he serves as a TDP politburo member, playing a key role in the party’s SC Cell.

Anand Babu’s political journey is marked by his tenure as the social welfare minister during the second half of the 2014-2019 rule under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. A staunch supporter of the TDP and a Naidu loyalist, he has been with the party since its inception. He closely follows former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

Anand Babu was elected to the Assembly from the Vemuru constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2024. He was defeated by Merugu Nagarjuna in 2019 elections. He has made significant contributions in the field of social welfare, particularly in improving educational standards. As the erstwhile president of Telugu Yuvatha in the Guntur district, he initiated and conducted programmes like ‘Badude-Badudu’ to protest against the YSRCP government, tackling issues such as power tariff hikes and corruption.

His dedication to his constituency is evident from his daily visits to various villages, where he interacts with residents and addresses their concerns. This proactive approach has helped him maintain strong connections with party functionaries and the local populace, making him one of the most popular leaders in the constituency. Anand Babu is also very active in state politics, consistently defending the policies of the TDP and its leaders.