Know Your MLA: Atchanna-A true mass leader

Srikakulam: Senior TDP leader and indefatigable fighter Kinjarapu Atchannaidu is a well-known personality in the state politics. As TDP state president, his role was crucial in victories of TDP candidates in the district. He efficiently coordinated with Jana Sena Party and BJP which are the partners of the NDA. His efforts in suppressing the dissent among party leaders, especially in Srikakulam, Palasa and Pathapatnam, saw them elected to Assembly.

Younger brother of former Union minister late Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, a BSc graduate Atchannayudu entered politics with the blessings of his brothers. He first contested as MLA on TDP ticket from Harischandrapuram and won consecutively for three times in 1996, 1999 and 2004 from the same constituency.

After the delimitation of constituencies in 2009, Harishchandrapuram Assembly constituency was merged into Tekkali Assembly seat where he was defeated. But in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections, he won from Tekkali achieving a hat-trick.

In the present state Cabinet, Atchannaidu is the only minister representing Srikakulam district. He served as minister for the first time during 2014-19 in the TDP government. After the tragic and untimely demise of his elder brother Yerrannaidu in 2012, on seeing the huge response of the people, Atchanna vowed to dedicate his life to the politics to ensure welfare of people.

During the last five years of YSRCP rule, Atchannaidu faced a lot of humiliation and was even arrested on allegations pertaining to Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme but none of the charges were proved.

A dedicated leader with hard working nature, Atchannaidu responds instantly to issues which made him a mass leader. As the minister for agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperation, which were derailed during YSRCP government, Atchannaidu has a crucial task before him of making a significant impact.