Know your MLA: Bandaru’s 4-decade-long service to TDP, society continues

Anakapalli : Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy is one of the political leaders, who gives importance to moral values. Being loyal to the Telugu Desam Party ever since its inception, he has been rendering services to the party in various capacities.

Whether he is in power or not, he continued to strive hard for the party and his constituency. So far, he served as an MLA by contesting thrice from Parawada and once from Pendurthi. In 2024 polls, Satyanarayana Murthy contested from Madugula and won against his opponent E Anuradha from YSRCP with a majority of 28,026 votes.

During his tenure as an MLA earlier, a few Central government-based milestone projects were initiated. They included Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada, NTPC-Simhadri’s power plant project, Petroleum University and Anakapalli-Anandapuram Express Highway.

Serving as Municipal and Urban Development minister earlier, Satyanarayana Murthy took up a number of initiatives. After joining the TDP in 1982, he essayed various roles including mandal party president, district party president and party in-charge of other districts.



Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy is an ardent admirer of former Chief Minister and founder of TDP NT Rama Rao. He is one of the senior leaders in North Andhra, while his son-in-law Rammohan Naidu is serving as Union Minister for Civil Aviation.

