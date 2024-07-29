Know Your MLA: Busineni Virupakshi - Dedicated services help Virupakshi win Alur seat

Alur (Kurnool District): Busineni Virupakshi of the YSR Congress Party has emerged victorious in the Alur constituency, becoming an MLA for the first time.

His dedication to public service earned him the support of the constituency’s people, overcoming the strong presence of the TDP. Virupakshi’s significant win against TDP rival Veerabhadra Goud is seen as a remarkable achievement.

A crucial factor in Virupakshi’s success in the 2024 general election was the backing of loyalists of former minister Gummanur Jayaram.

Before entering politics in 2004, Virupakshi was a railway contractor in Guntakal. Inspired by the then Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, he joined politics and actively supported Congress MLA candidates Moolinti Mareppa and Neeraja Reddy.

Following YSR’s death, Virupakshi joined the YSRCP in 2011. As a dedicated party worker, he played a pivotal role in strengthening the party’s activities. In 2020, he was unanimously elected as Chippagiri ZPTC, where he consistently engaged with the community and addressed local issues, further cementing his reputation.

Virupakshi’s efforts in building strong party cadres across villages and mandals contributed significantly to his win. During the last 10 years, he gained the voters’ confidence. When Gummanur Jayaram was denied the YSRCP ticket in 2024 elections, Virupakshi seized the opportunity to contest the polls and as expected by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, delivered a resounding victory. He defeated TDP nominee and NDA candidate Veerabhadra Goud in Alur. Virupakshi, though not new to politics, secured the MLA seat for the first time and ensured the YSRCP victory for the third consecutive time from Alur.