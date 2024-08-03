Know your MLA: Debutant Praveen wrests Pedakurapadu seat

Narsaraopet : Bhashyam Praveen was elected to Assembly for the first time from Pedakurapadu constituency of Palnadu district. He contested against the YSRCP sitting MLA and his father-in-law Namburu Sankara Rao and won the election. He and his father-in-law are realtors in Hyderabad.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, the TDP high command fielded him from Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency. He actively participated in the agitation against the setting up of three capitals in three regions announced by the YSRCP government. He participated in the Nara Lokesh ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra before Assembly elections and is moving closely with him.

Praveen is conducting party programmes in the constituency and accessible to the people. He interacts with the people and solves their problems.