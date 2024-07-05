Know Your MLA: Dentist turns hat-trick winner

Srikakulam: A BDS doctor with a diploma in implantology, Dr Bendalam Ashok became a successful politician as well thanks to the political background of his family. Hailing from Ramayyaputtuga village in Kaviti mandal, his father Prakash joined TDP when it was formed and served as Kaviti mandal parishad president (MPP) in 2006. He also served as director of Andhra Bank. Prakash was known as an ardent follower of the former Union minister late Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Ashok continued his loyalty towards Kinjarapu family in the district. He entered politics in July 2013 and contested as MLA on TDP ticket from Itchapuram seat in 2014 elections and won with a majority of 26,278. For the second time, he contested in 2019 elections and won with 7,483 votes’ margin. In 2024, Ashok was elected with a lead of 38,608 over YSRCP candidate, posting a hat-trick victory.

Itchapuram is the citadel of the TDP and since its inception, its candidates have won here as MLAs in 1983, 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024, i.e. a whopping nine times while Congress won only once in 2004 elections.

Ashok’s loyalty towards Kinjarapu family is still continuing as he is a strong follower of Union minister of civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and state minister for agriculture Atchannaidu.

Itchapuram Assembly constituency, situated adjacent to Odisha state, is experiencing severe drinking and irrigation water scarcity. Ashok declared several times that his priority is to solve water woes besides addressing chronic kidney ailments which are rampant here.

If he could solve them, Ashok is likely to continue his winning spree in the coming elections too.