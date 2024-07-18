Know your MLA: Nidadavolu proves to be lucky for Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram : Kandula Durgesh, who faced significant challenges in the months leading up to the elections, found himself in a surprisingly favourable position just before the polls. This shift in fortunes propelled him to victory as an MLA from the Jana Sena Party and secured him the position of minister of tourism, culture and cinematography in the state Cabinet.

Initially aiming for the Rajahmundry Rural seat, Durgesh was unexpectedly asked to contest from Nidadavolu, located across the Godavari river. Despite being a newcomer to this constituency, he achieved a landslide victory by effectively coordinating with leaders and activists from the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP.

Durgesh’s political journey spans over two-and-a-half decades, primarily with the Congress party, where he was a close associate of former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar. He has deep roots in Rajamahendravaram politics, hailing from the influential Pothula and Kandula families. His grandfather Pothula Veerabhadra Rao, served as municipal chairman and MLA, while another grandfather K V R Swami Naidu, also held the municipal chairman position.

In his early career, Durgesh worked for a film weekly and later became involved in environmental protection through his NGO, Sravathi. He also had a stint in the writers’ department of a film production company, eventually becoming a producer with the movie ‘Keechurallu’.

From 2007 to 2013, Durgesh served as a member of the Legislative Council, focusing his efforts on Rajahmundry Rural until 2019. Following the bifurcation of the state in 2014, he took charge as the district president of the Congress.

After an unsuccessful bid in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) before being drawn to Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. He quickly rose to become the district president of the JSP, working diligently to strengthen the party in the combined East Godavari district leading up to the 2024 elections.

Durgesh’s political prospects seemed uncertain when the TDP claimed the Rajahmundry Rural seat, which he had hoped to contest. However, JSP president Pawan Kalyan persuaded him to run from Nidadavolu, where he triumphed. As a result, he was appointed tourism minister, aligning with Pawan’s vision to boost the state’s tourism industry.