Know Your MLA: Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav - ‘A man of masses’ sets a record of sorts in Vizag South

Visakhapatnam: With a strong instinct to be among the masses and get close to them, addressing their challenges, Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav ventured into politics. He did not think twice to give up the MLC post and contest as an MLA from the Jana Sena Party ticket in 2024 elections. Despite the tough competition from his opponent Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Vamsi Krishna emerged victorious with a majority of 64,594 votes.

In 2024 polls, he got into the top place in the state as per the ADR (Association Democratic Reforms) report by securing 70.24 per cent of votes in the seat. Before switching loyalties to the JSP, Vamsi Krishna played an active role in the YSRCP since its inception. Having come from the Yadava community, he was a crucial leader in the YSRCP. However, he was not happy about the recognition he got in the party. As a district president of the YSRCP, Vamsi Krishna used to organise a series of programmes, spending crores of rupees.

Despite his seniority and stature, Vamsi Krishna was made to contest as a GVMC corporator. Even as he was assured of Mayor’s post, he was made to contest as a GVMC corporator. Disgruntled over the party’s decision, he became silent in politics for a while. Later, the YSRCP offered him the MLC post. As he was not much happy with the compensation he received, he decided to exit the YSRCP and join the JSP.

As South constituency MLA, Vamsi Krishna has been proactive in addressing the issues of the constituents. He says that his prime focus would be sorting out drainage problems in the constituency along with improving the road infrastructure.