Know your MLA : Young businessman continues rich political legacy

Vizianagaram : In a significant political development, Kondapalli Srinivas, a young and highly qualified businessman, has swiftly emerged as a key figure in Vizianagaram politics. After returning from abroad, Srinivas recently contested the Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency as TDP candidate and won following in the footsteps of his distinguished family legacy.

Srinivas, representing the third generation of his family in legislative roles, has a rich political heritage. His grandfather, Kondapalli Pydithalli Naidu, served as the Member of Parliament for Bobbili Lok Sabha constituency in 1996 and 1998. His uncle served as MLA of Gajapathinagaram from 2014 to 2019, while his father, Kondapalli Babu, was the mandal parishad president for Gantyada.

Known for his impeccable character and approachable demeanour, Srinivas quickly won the admiration of youth, educated voters and party members alike. His campaign emphasised his commitment to being the backbone of the community, addressing every need within his constituency.

His combination of educational qualifications, courteous behaviour and simplicity contributed to his electoral victory over the incumbent YSRCP candidate, Botcha Appala Narsaiah, by a margin of 25,301 votes.

In a noteworthy move, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inducted Srinivas into his Cabinet shortly after his electoral victory, appointing him as the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and NRI affairs. Srinivas expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to manage these critical departments, acknowledging the significant responsibility of serving the community effectively.

Srinivas outlined his vision to establish small and medium enterprises within the district, aiming to create job opportunities for the youth and enhance their skills to provide employment in relevant sectors. His rapid rise to a ministerial position has made him a prominent and influential figure in Vizianagaram politics, symbolising a new era of leadership for the region.