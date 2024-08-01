Know your MLA: Young leader Kollu Ravindra becomes minister for 2nd time

Vijayawada : Kollu Ravindra, Machilipatnam MLA and the minister for mines and geology and excise, is one of the youngest (51 years) and popular leaders of Krishna district. He was inducted into the state Cabinet two times in the TDP rule in 2014 and 2024. Hailing from the fishermen community, Ravindra is one of the popular politicians in Machilipatnam. He served as minister of law and justice and prohibition and excise in 2014 state Cabinet.

Unfazed by the cases registered against him in the YSRCP government, Ravindra continued his fight against the YSRCP and actively participated in the TDP activities for the past few years. In spite of stiff competition for the portfolios in the TDP-led NDA government, he got the opportunity to serve the people as the minister for mines, geology and excise. He likes to be associated with people and usually does not involve in controversies. This made him victorious in the elections in 2014 and 2024.

After winning the elections, he has been conducting Praja Darbar and receiving grievances from the people every week. He has further announced that people can meet him at the TDP office any time and narrate their problems to get assistance from the government.

Ravindra had defeated Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) in 2014 and lost the polls in 2019 in the YSRCP wave. Voters of Machilipatnam once again chose him this time. He always tries to be available to the people and address their problems. This helped him to win two elections in the short span of political career.

Undoubtedly, Ravindra has a bright political future if he continues winning streak and maintains relations with the party leaders and common people, who decide the fate of leaders at the time of elections.