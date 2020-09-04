Kodali Nani counters TDP's allegations over agriculture electricity cash transfer scheme

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kodali Nani fired at TDP for their baseless comments on him and the government. He responded to Devineni Uma's comments calling Nani a lorry driver to which the minister reverted back harshly calling him a salesman. The minister countered the remarks made by TDP leaders against him and targetted TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister countered the comments made by TDP and Chandrababu on the cash transfer scheme for free electricity and said the YSRCP government had paid the pending arrears leftover in the previous government. "We are setting up a power grid of 10,000 MW for farmers. Their government has paid the arrears of Rs 8,000 crore," he said. He said that the govt is transferring money to the accounts of the farmers for the current charges. Nani fumed that Chandrababu saying that he is a broker rather than a farmer.



Andhra Pradesh state cabinet approved the agriculture electricity cash transfer scheme. The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, which met yesterday discussed the issue. AP CM Jagan made key remarks with the ministers on the occasion. CM Jagan clarified that electricity provided to farmers is always free. He said that not a single connection would be removed and existing connections would be regularised. We will open a special account in the name of the farmer who has the connection.



He said that the government will put money into that account. He said the money would be used by farmers to pay for the discoms. He said the government was fully responsible for this.

