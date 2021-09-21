Kodali Nani flays Chandrababu, challenges him to resign and win again

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani once again made sensational comments on Telugu Desam party leader Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to media at the party headquarters in Tadepalli, Minister Kodali Nani said that Chandrababu and former AP election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had postponed the Parishad polls in three days and fled.

Minister Kodali Nani said the TDP has stalled the counting as the TDP would not win anywhere if the process continued in March when the new election commissioner arrived. He said YSRCP has won the elections without YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in the election campaign. Minister Nani was incensed that Chandrababu could not see if the people were supporting CM Jagan.

While Chandrababu is saying they had boycotted the elections, Kodali Nani reminded that 800 TDP candidates have won across the AP and questioned whether they had defied Chandrababu. He suggested that one of those winners should be retained as party president.

Minister Kodali Nani challenged Chandrababu to resign and promised that he would leave politics if Naidu's wins.