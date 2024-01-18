Live
Kodali Nani pays tribute to senior NTR, flays TDP over removal of Jr. NTR flexes
The former Minister and Gudivada MLA said that no matter how many tactics Balakrishna and Chandrababu does, there is nothing to lose for Junior NTR.
Kodali Nani, while paying tribute to NTR's statue at Gudivada NTR stadium, claimed that NTR died of mental agony and accused Chandrababu of not supporting NTR's during hardships and now trying to gain political mileage by praising him. He also criticized the TDP leaders for using NTR's death anniversary programs for votes.
In regards to the incident with the flexes, Kodali Nani stated that Balakrishna is removing them because Junior NTR's influence is growing and to support his son-in-law Nara Lokesh. The MLA expressed his dissatisfaction with Balakrishna's actions, as he feels Balakrishna is responsible for bringing down the senior NTR in the past.
Junior NTR had gone to pay his respects at NTR Ghat, followed by Nandamuri Balakrishna and his family members paid tributes. However, in a viral video, Balakrishna is seen giving orders to remove the flexes set up in the name of NTR.