Kodali Nani pays tribute to Vangaveeti Ranga on the ocassion of death anniversary

Former minister Kodali Nani who participated in Vangaveeti Ranga's death anniversary celebrations made sensational comments that Ranga, a man who has the following on par with the Chief Ministerial candidate was killed to prevent from coming to the top position. Nani said that not only in Vijayawada, Ranga ruled AP politics with his charisma.



He commented that there are conspiracies to kill such a great leader and opined that everyone knows who the criminals who killed Ranga. Kodali Nani enraged saying that those who killed Ranga are paying fake tributes. The Gudivada MLA said that YSRCP is organising Vangaveeti Ranga's death anniversary regularly and alleged that Ranga was killed by the TDP party.

Meanwhile, Vangaveeti Radhakrishna unveiled a bronze statue of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga in Vijayawada Rural Mandal Nunna. Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani participated in the unveiling of the statue on the occasion of Ranga's death anniversary. Machilipatnam Member of Parliament Vallabhaneni Bala Showri also participated.