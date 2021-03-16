Kodali Nani responds on CID notices to Chandrababu, says law takes its own course

TDP leaders have been critical over former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for receiving CID notices. In this backdrop, minister Kodali Nani reacted and accused Chandrababu of committing massive land scams to deceive the Dalits in Amaravati. Kodali Nani said that no matter how many warnings were issued in this regard, the government will go forward in dealing with corruption. He said the goal of the YSRCP government was to do justice to the all sections of the people. Kodali Nani has made sensational allegations that Chandrababu will also go to jail if there is direct evidence.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has issued notices to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on capital land irregularities. The CID officers reached Chandrababu's residence in Hyderabad and served notices. CID chief Sunil Kumar said notices had been issued under 41 CRPC and was asked to attend for an investigation on March 23 against the cases booked under IPC section 120B, 166, 167, and 277. Apart from Chandrababu, eight others in the case have been reportedly named in the notices.

The notices were reportedly served over the allegations that insider trading had taken place in the case of capital lands in Amaravati. The CID also issued notices to former minister Narayana in the same case.