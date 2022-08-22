Kodali Nani responds to Amit Shah-NTR meeting, says it's to expand the party

It is known that Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Telangana on Sunday to participate in the BJP meeting. Meanwhile, Amit Shah met actor Jr. NTR as part of the tour. Many people have already made interesting comments about their meeting as a political meeting.



Recently, former AP minister Kodali Nani reacted to the meeting of Amit Shah and Jr. NTR. Kodali Nani told the media on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will not talk to anyone without political reasons. "I think Amit Shah met Jr. NTR to expand BJP and there is a possibility of campaigning all over the country with NTR," Nani Said.



He commented that Modi and Amit Shah did not give appointment to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.



Amit Shah met Tollywood actor NTR at Novotel Hotel in Shamshabad Airport on Sunday night. In this meeting which lasted for about 45 minutes, both of them discussed privately for 20 minutes. Later, Amit Shah had lunch with NTR.