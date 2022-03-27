Kodali Nani responsible for Kapu leaders' deaths, alleges TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah urged the DGP to order an inquiry into the reasons for the reported assault on Minister Kodali Nani by his own party activist in Gudivada recently. Ramaiah said the police should find out whether the attacker held the Minister responsible for the death of YSRCP Kapu leader Adapa Babji or not. Also, the police should probe the alleged suicide of Babji's brother-in-law Vanka Vijay by falling under a speeding train in 2015, he added.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the TDP leader said Kodali Nani's coercive politics, and use and throw practices were taking a heavy toll on innocent victims in Gudivada Assembly constituency. 'Both Babji and Vanka Vijay were stated to have died untimely deaths following the treachery and betrayal by Kodali Nani. Countless women lost their husbands due to the Goa style casino held by the Minister in Gudivada in the past,' he pointed out.

Ramaiah said that there was circumstantial evidence to prove that the Minister's security officials caught hold of the assaulting young man and took him away from the scene. 'Everybody in Gudivada was talking about how the Minister had pushed Adapa Babji and Vijay into debt trap. Babji was unable to take mounting pressure from creditors and the Minister did not give him the promised chances to cover losses,' he said.

The TDP leader asked police to investigate financial dealings between the Minister and Babji since 2019 elections. He further said that it was a fact that the young man tried to attack Kodali Nani during the last rites of Adapa Babji. He criticised that police were not taking any action just because the Minister was intimidating and suppressing all the departments there. He recalled that Vanka Vijay was a realtor in Hyderabad but spent huge money for the Minister in 2014 election. 'Later, Kodali Nani washed his hands of the debts of Vijay, whose body was found on railway track. He had also left a suicide note, which never saw the light of the day.' The Minister allegedly got railway police to register it as an 'accidental death', he pointed out. The TDP leader said Vanka Vijay left a second suicide note that landed in the hands of Adapa Babji. The Minister had reportedly threatened Babji not to make the note public, making a false promise to support him financially, Varla Ramaiah said.