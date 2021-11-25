Kodali Nani slams at Chandrababu over false allegations on floods, says YS Jagan responded immediately

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has immediately responded to the flood damage and taking measures to help them. Speaking at an assembly media point on Thursday, he said that CM is reviewing with the authorities from time to time. The minister was incensed that Chandrababu was making false allegations.



Kodali Nani was incensed that Chandrababu trying to gain sympathy by taking his wife's name. "It is unfair to bring a wife name for political purposes," Nani said. The minister further said Chandrababu wants to gain political advantage somehow and is speaking without knowledge. He said that the Naidu and his media have tarnished the image of the Bhuvaneshwari.

Kodali Nani further said that everyone from Sonia Gandhi to Chandrababu and Lokesh who harassed Jagan Mohan Reddy were received backlash from the people. Speaking on the allegations regarding Junior NTR, Nani clarified that they won't hear anybody's words except to chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Chandrababu has held a press conference and flayed the YSRCP government over the floods in the state due to heavy rains. However, minister Kodali Nani retorted back in his style and said that the government is taking all measures to help the flood victims in all aspects.