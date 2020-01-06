Kodali Nani to hold talks with Amaravati farmers on capital concerns

The announcement of the proposal of floating three capitals in the state, the farmer's protest had raged a war-like situation the 29 villages of the Amaravati. The farmers are holding rallies, relay hunger strikes, and dharna's from last three weeks. Yet the government has not made a single comment on the farmer's concerns.

It was in this backdrop that Amaravatii farmers were invited for talks by AP minister Kodali Nani and alleged TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's conspiracy of making farmers protest. "Instead of building Amaravati with a lakh of crores of rupees, Visakhapatnam holds all facilities and can compete with the cities like Delhi and Hyderabad had it been concentrated," Nani claimed.

He invited Amaravati farmers for talks to address their concerns and assured them of justice. The government will do justice to the people and farmers if they put forth their rightful demands in front of the Chief Minister.

As part of the agitation, farmers have said to be planned for a march in villages of Amaravati. However, the police denied permission. Additional SP Chakravarthy said everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't create chaos for the public.