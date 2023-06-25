Kodandarama temple: Plea to protect temple land from private persons

Srikakulam: Kodandarama temple trust board chairman, Ch Nageswara Rao appealed to both ruling and Opposition leaders to protect temple lands from private persons’ illegal occupation.

In a press conference at the temple premises in Srikakulam on Saturday, he explained that the temple is having 485.72 acres extent of lands in different mandals across the district. These lands are illegal occupied by private persons and farmers without any lease or payment.

Previously, District Court in Srikakulam issued orders in favour of temple to recover the land from private persons and farmers, he said.

He appealed to minister for revenue, Dharmana Prasada Rao and also former deputy CM, Dharmana Kirshna Das and also opposition TDP state president and Tekkali MLA, Kinjarapu Atchennaidu, TDP leader and Srikakulam MP, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to pressurise both endowment and revenue officials to worker together to vacate the illegal occupants of the temple land and hand over the same to the temple.