Kodi Katthi Attack Case: Jagan files petition in NIA court seeking exemption from attendance

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted a petition in the NIA court here on Monday seeking exemption from personal appearance to be a witness in the criminal case in which he was attacked by a cock fight knife (Kodi Katthi) at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018.

It may be recalled that the NIA Court issued notice to the Chief Minister to attend the court and depose in the Kodi Katthi case. Counsel for the Chief Minister Venkateswarlu submitted to the NIA court that the Chief Minister is a very busy person and he could not spare time to depose before the Judge. Moreover, it was pointed out that it would be a security risk and traffic obstruction if he attended the court. The counsel offered to the court that the court may appoint a commissioner to record the deposition of the Chief Minister.

However, counsel for the accused Srinivas and advocate Salim argued that whether it is the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister they should attend the court to depose in the case. Exemption is applicable for only the President of India, the Vice-President and the Governors of the States, he pointed out.

He recalled that the Chief Minister did not go to the hospital immediately for treatment after the attack but preferred to go on a return journey to Hyderabad. After receiving the petition from the counsel of the Chief Minister, the NIA court posted the case for further hearing to April 13.