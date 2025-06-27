Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held

Tirupati: The traditional temple cleaning ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, was held in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Thursday.

This event was held in connection with the annual Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam, which will commence on June 30 and concludes on July 2.

The entire temple premises were cleaned with Parimalam-an aromatic mixture. Special Grade Deputy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath, Superintendent Ramesh, priests and others participated in this cleansing fete.