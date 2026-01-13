Kollu hails Vijayawada as ‘book capital’

Vijayawada: Stating that the need for books is increasing in the rapidly changing times, excise minister Kollu Ravindra said that a robust system must be developed to preserve valuable books. He said that only books can help integrate fundamental human values with fast-evolving technological advancements.

Addressing the valedictory of the 36th Vijayawada Book Festival as the chief guest on its final day, the minister described Vijayawada as a ‘book capital.’ He said that from ancient times to the present day, books have played a crucial role in preserving moral and ethical values in society. Recalling his personal experience, he said that book reading helped him recover from defeat in his first election and motivated him to achieve success again in life.

He stressed the need to create a standardised system for preserving books and make it accessible to everyone through collective efforts. He also said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly encourages the habit of reading books.

Book Festival Society president T Manohar Naidu presided over the meeting.

NTR district collector Lakshmisha said the importance of books has increased further in the modern world and that the roots of innovative technological inventions lie in books. He expressed happiness over the overwhelming response received by the 36th Vijayawada Book Festival and remarked that the bond with a favourite book, like the bond with one’s mother, never becomes outdated. He called for organising more book festivals across the district and the state, and urged writers not to stop writing due to fears of declining readership.

DIG, EAGLE, Ravi Krishna said love for books is one of the key values to be learnt from Swami Vivekananda and emphasised the importance of mother tongue-based education.

He also highlighted the need for collective efforts by parents, teachers and the government to make the state drug-free, warning that drug abuse is a serious national security issue.

State public libraries director Krishna Mohan said book reading played a vital role in his personal growth and that libraries are being modernised to meet the needs of youth. He revealed that around 700 candidates secured government jobs last year by utilising public libraries. Several other speakers, including Official Language Commission chairman P Trivikram Rao and senior CPI leader Jelli Wilson, also spoke. Prizes were distributed to winners of children’s competitions held at the Jayanth Narlikar Pratibha Vedika.