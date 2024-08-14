Kollu Ravindra meets Union Minister, urges to complete Machilipatnam to Repalle railway line

Andhra Pradesh State Minister for Mines, Mineral Resources, and Excise, Kollu Ravindra, met with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and urges for the completion of the long-awaited 45-kilometer railway line connecting Machilipatnam to Repalle. Minister Ravindra emphasized that the railway line has been a decades-long aspiration for the residents of Bandar.

During his visit to Delhi, Ravindra presented a formal petition to the Union Minister, highlighting the previous government's neglect of state infrastructure. He expressed confidence in the current Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is prioritizing infrastructure development, particularly in the area of railway expansion.









The proposed railway line holds significant importance as Machilipatnam has historically played a crucial role in international trade. "Completion of this route would alleviate traffic congestion on the Chennai-Calcutta route, reducing the distance by over 100 kilometers," Ravindra stated. He noted that rerouting freight trains to Machilipatnam, instead of Vijayawada, could ease congestion at the busy Vijayawada railway station.

The state government is also actively pursuing port construction in Machilipatnam, further increasing the importance of the railway line in facilitating exports, particularly in the fishing industry. Additionally, the proximity of Amaravati, envisioned as an international city, underscores the potential for enhanced international trade in the region. Ravindra highlighted that as the nearest port to Telangana, the railway line is critical for future developmental projects.

Minister Ravindra requested expedited approval for the Machilipatnam-Raypalle railway line to unlock these numerous benefits. In response, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav acknowledged the importance of the railway line and assured efforts would be made to expedite its completion. He revealed that the central government recognizes the advantages of establishing a rail network in the coastal region and has plans to complete the Machilipatnam-Rapalle line in the initial phase before extending it to Narsapuram in subsequent phases.

Ravindra emphasised that the completion of this railway line would not only facilitate easier travel for residents of West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Ongole districts but also boost tourism in the coastal area. The project holds the promise of significant economic growth for the region.