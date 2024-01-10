Live
- Eat more veggies, legumes, nuts; less dairy & meat to cut Covid risk: Study
- New feature to let users share music audio during video call
- Paget’s Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- A guide to MBA education
- Revolutionising Indian-policing through generative AI interaction
- World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share
- City Police to Enhance Surveillance with 250 High-Tech CCTV Cameras
- International Parity at Work Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day?
- TDP state executive secretary Savithamma visits wards in Penukonda
- SEC's X Account Hacked: False Bitcoin ETF Approval Sparks Crypto Chaos
Just In
Kolusu Parthasarathy likely to join TDP
Highlights
YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy likely to join TDP. TDP MLA Velagampudi Ramakrishna discussed this with him last night. There are also reports...
YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy likely to join TDP. TDP MLA Velagampudi Ramakrishna discussed this with him last night.
There are also reports suggesting that he would join TDP bicycle at the Ra Kadali Ra public meeting organized by Chandrababu Naidu in Gudivada on the 18th of this month. Previously, the MLA had expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of recognition from YCP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS