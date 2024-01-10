YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy likely to join TDP. TDP MLA Velagampudi Ramakrishna discussed this with him last night.

There are also reports suggesting that he would join TDP bicycle at the Ra Kadali Ra public meeting organized by Chandrababu Naidu in Gudivada on the 18th of this month. Previously, the MLA had expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of recognition from YCP.