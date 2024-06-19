Kolusu seeks action plan to complete housing

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister for housing, information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy instructed the officials of the housing department to prepare an action plan to complete the construction of houses for the beneficiaries in a stipulated time.

He reviewed the working of the department at his chambers here on Tuesday with special chief secretary Ajay Jain, principal secretary Mohmmad Diwan Maiden, managing director Girisha and other higher officials and district heads from West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts. The minister suggested to the officials to go to the field to know the problems of the beneficiaries and try to solve them.

The officials should prepare reports from time to time on the stages of the house construction and to provide infrastructure facilities.

He told the officials to appoint necessary staff at field level to complete the construction on time. The staff from other departments could be taken on deputation and the services of the retired employees could also be used.

The officials were told to prepare reports to obtain Central funds for providing basic infrastructure in the colonies. The minister asked the officials to conduct meetings with the contractors who are building houses under Option-3 to complete the houses on time.

Earlier, special chief secretary Ajay Jain gave a powerpoint presentation on the development activities. He assured the minister that a report on the action plan would be prepared soon.