Kolusu vows to strive for Nuzvid development

Eluru: Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has said that he will fulfil every promise made during the election for the development of Nuzvid town.

He personally visited the homes of the beneficiaries and distributed NTR Bharosa pensions at Gandhinagar in Nuzvid on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Naidu’s government will provide governance to the people in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

He criticised that due to the bad governance by the previous administration during the last five years, there has been destruction of the economy, administration and regions in the State, and the State’s financial situation was in total chaos with serious problems. People supported the NDA in the elections with the belief that only Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would keep the State back on track of development.

He said that the Chief Minister sought the views of the people on the damage done to the State by the previous government. Naidu signed the first five priority promises immediately after taking charge as the Chief Minister. He said that the previous government took five years to increase the pension from Rs 2000 to Rs 3000, while the Naidu’s government increased the pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 in just 15 days and provided Rs 7,000 to the pension beneficiaries including the arrears of the last 3 months.

Similarly, the Land Titling Act has been repealed. He said that the government is working towards dispelling the despondency of the people who saw the devastation of the previous regime and giving them assurance about the future. He said that the youth of the State will be given training in skill development and job opportunities will be improved.

He said that there are 203 Anna Canteens in the State, out of which 183 canteens have their own buildings and steps are being taken to open them by August 16. Tenders have been called for the appointment of a contractor to provide quality meals to poor people.

Minister Parthasarathy said that proposals are being prepared to establish underground drainage in Nuzvid town. The construction of drainage and roads in the town will be undertaken in a phased manner. He said that to provide a permanent solution to the drinking water problem, works like repairs of pipelines and installation of new lines are being done with Rs 11 crore.

Measures are being taken to improve sanitation. Sanitation programmes should be carried out every day without causing inconvenience to the people. Drinking water should be provided without any problem. The municipal staff should not be lax in drinking water supply.

Sanitation workers and should attend to their work in the wards every day. The Minister said that action will be taken against those who neglect their duties. He said that the ring road works for the town will be completed. The indoor stadium in the town will be reconstructed and brought into use. TIDCO houses will be provided to the beneficiaries soon.

Nuzvid in-charge RDO M Mukkanti, in-charge Municipal Commissioner Lakshminarayana, officials of various departments and local people’s representatives participated in the programme.