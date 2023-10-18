Kommineni visits Dwaraka Tirumala

Live
C Raghavachari Media Academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasarao visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala on Tuesday
Eluru: C Raghavachari Media Academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasarao visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala on Tuesday. Temple officials welcomed him and his spouse.
He had darshan of the Lord through Srivari Bangaru Vakili and also had darshan of Padmavati Andal Ammavaru. Temple priests presented him Sheshavastram and gave Vedasirvachanam.
AEO M Durgarao presented memento and prasadam to Srinivasarao on the occasion Later, addressing the media, he said the state government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of the people.
Stating that he toured different districts from Anantapur to Srikakulam, he said that exclusive development programmes were being implemented in each district.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only Chief Minister who focused on development of the coast from Machilipatnam to Kakinada.