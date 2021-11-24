Kondapalli municipal chairpersons election ended, results after the High Court verdict

The election process for Krishna District's Kondapalli Municipal Chairman and Vice-Chairman has been completed. The election, which was postponed for the last two days, was held today by the authorities as per the directions of the High Court. The TDP party members led by TDP MP Kesineni Nani and YSRCP members led by MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad came to the municipal office wherein RDO administered oath by ward members for the election. The details of the election will be submitted to the SEC High Court. Officials did not disclose the names of those elected as chairman and vice-chairman as per the High Court ordered not to disclose the results.



The election of the chairman, which was postponed to the second day (Tuesday) amid dramatic developments on the first day (Monday), was also postponed yesterday. YSRCP members did not participate in the election yesterday as the ex-officio vote of TDP MP Kesineni Nani was invalid. They came out of the election hall chanting slogans against the MP.

Later, TDP had filed a luncheon motion in the high court yesterday seeking a smooth conduct of the election process. The trial court ordered that the election be held today and that the result not be disclosed. The high court has made it clear that the use of MP Kesineni Nani's vote will be subject to the final judgment they will give in the case. It is learned that the trial was later adjourned to November 25.