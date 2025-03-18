Konuru elected as APBSSS president

Guntur: Konuru Satish Sarma was elected as the new president of the Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya for the term 2025-27 during a meeting held on March 16 in Kasapuram village, Guntakal. He announced the details of the newly formed body on Monday. HK Manohar Rao was elected general secretary, and Pulipaka Prasad was appointed as treasurer.

Vice presidents elected include Mysore Srinivasa Murthy, Atmakur Siva Kumar Sarma, MLN Suresh Babu, Thotapalli Lokanadha Sarma, Kodipi Nageswara Rao, Rapaka Venkata Prabhakar, and Machiraju Ravi Kumar. Narpala Maruthi, Ponnapalli Somasekhar, Kalaga Prabhakaram, and Dwadasi Venu were elected as executive secretaries.

The position of official spokespersons was filled by Narpala Ramesh, Telikepalli Venkateswarulu, and Velpuru Subrahmanyam. Inuganti Rakesh Sarma was appointed as the coordinator for the Uttarandhra region.

The meeting expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh for various initiatives, including the appointment of three individuals from the Brahmin community as chairpersons, opportunities provided to Brahmins in the Temple Trust Boards, the allocation of Rs 324 crore to the AP Brahmin Corporation, and the appointment of Chaganti Koteswara Rao as an advisor to the government. A resolution to this effect was passed during the meeting.

Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya outgoingpresident Satyavada Durga Prasad presided over the meeting.