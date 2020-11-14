Korukonda: Panchayat secretaries told to collect taxes by Dec-end

Korukonda: Divisional panchayat officer Jana Satyanarayana directed all panchayat secretaries to collect 100 percent taxes by the end of December without fail.

Reviewing the collection of taxes with panchayat secretaries in Mandal Parishad Office here on Friday, he said that sofar only six percent of taxes were collected, which reflects the negligent attitude of panchayat secretaries.Action will be taken against the respective panchayat secretarieswho fails to collect 100 percent taxes and asked them to completeweekly targets in this regard.

The panchayat secretaries should work with commitment and dedication as the government is very much particular in collecting the taxes, he added.They should also concentrate on sanitation worksin the villages and address the complaints received from thepeople. They should create awareness programmes on coronavirusin thevillages.

Mandal EPRD Sparjan, divisional panchayat office superintendent Ch Venkata Reddy were present.