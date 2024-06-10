Kosigi: Woman dies of electrocution

Kosigi (Kurnool district): A 36-year-old woman died of electrocution after accidentally coming in contact with electric water heater in her house on Sunday. The incident took place at Saibaba Nagar in Kosigi mandal headquarters and the deceased was identified as Naga Jyothi.

According to information, Naga Jyothi put electric water heater in a bucket to heat water. While doing so, she accidentally came in contact with the wire and suffered shock.

Family members noticed her lying on the flour and rushed her to government general hospital in Adoni. The doctors said that Naga Jyothi was brought dead. Kosigi police registered a case and took up investigation.