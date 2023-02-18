Kotamreddy pleads for release of funds for Bara Shaheed Dargah

Nellore: YSR Congress rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy appealed to the District Collector to take necessary measures for releasing of Rs 15 crore earmarked for the development of Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore rural limits. Staging a protest along with Muslim community members to resolve the problems of rural constituency at his office on Friday, Sridhar Reddy also urged the Collector to clear bills to the contractors, who have completed the works of various projects in his segment.

He said that the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the development of Dargah. Though the contractor has started works after completing the tender process, the finance department has not yet given clearance for release of funds and the contractor has abruptly stopped the works, he added.

The Rural MLA also sought the Collector to sanction Rs 6 crore for the construction of Shaadi Manzil in Nellore city and another Shaadi Manzil in second division with a cost of Rs 2 crore. He informed that the government has allocated 10.98 cents of land for the construction of minority gurukul school in Akkacheruvupadu and sanctioned Rs 15 crore for buildings. Stating there was no situation to meet the CM as the officials did not pay heed to him, Kotamreddy said that's why he had raised these issues at the Collector's office. When he met the CM on January 2, he lamented Jagan assured that he would release the funds within 15 days but so far not a single has been released.

As a result, he said the Gurukul school was functioning in a rented building where nearly 240 students have been pursuing studies without proper accommodation. Submitting a memorandum in this regard, the MLA asked the Collector to take measures for fast completion of the Gurukul School works. Mayor Potluri Sravanthi, office in-charge K Giridhar Reddy, Muslim clerics and leaders participated in the programme.