Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy appointed as TDP incharge for Nellore Rural constituency

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has been appointed as the in-charge of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for Nellore Rural Constituency. This appointment was made on the orders of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, as announced by TDP state president Atchennaidu.

The party activities will now be conducted under the leadership of Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, and the activists and leaders have been requested to cooperate with him for the victory of TDP in the next elections.

Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy was previously suspended from YSRCP and has since become associated with TDP. His brother, Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, has already joined TDP. Both brothers played a key role in the success of Yuvagalam Padayatra undertaken by TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh in Nellore Rural Constituency, subsequently, Chandrababu appointed him as the in-charge of the party.