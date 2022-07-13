  • Menu
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy shows generosity, helps a child with heart surgery

YSRCP Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy
Highlights

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy helped a child suffering from a hole in the heart and assisted her in with surgery.

YSRCP Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy helped a child suffering from a hole in the heart and assisted her in with surgery. On Tuesday, parents along with the child reached the Rural MLA's office in Nellore and thanked Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Going into the details, while the Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy while organising thw Gadapa Gadapak Mana Prabhuthvam in Uppaturu village came to know that a child named Potluri Sneha from a tribal family having a heart problem. The child's parents told him their grief.

The MLA who responded arranged a car and sent his representative along with them to a reputed hospital in Tirupati. Kotam Reddy himself spoke to the doctors there about the child's operation. Sneha underwent an operation under Dr. YSR Arogyashri and it was successful.

The MLA spoke very warmly to Sneha who came to her and handed over the clothes. He assured that his support will always be there for the family.

More On
