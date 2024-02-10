Kottu Satyanarayana organises Sakal Jana Sammelana Yatra in Madhavaram village

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowment Charitable Minister Kottu Satyanarayana continued his Sakal Jana Sammelana Yatra on Friday in Madhavaram village, Tadepalligudem Mandal. The minister walked on foot and visited every house, interacting with the residents. He inquired about the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy's government. He assured that these schemes will be provided to all eligible individuals, regardless of their political affiliations.

The minister highlighted various welfare schemes such as providing houses to students, waiving Dwakra loans for women, offering financial support to women above 45 years of age, farmers' insurance, scholarships for higher education, and providing accommodation and house land to those in need. He emphasized that these schemes will be continued under the YSR Congress party's government.

In a village where the Kapu community holds significant influence, the minister emphasized the importance of not following Pawan Kalyan and the Telugu Desam Party. He urged parents to guide their Kapu youth to make informed decisions and not get swayed by movie star influence.

Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana urged everyone to vote for the fan symbol, representing the YSR Congress party, in the upcoming elections. He appealed to the people to re-elect Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, who has been working for the welfare of every family. The Yatra was attended by party leaders, activists, and local residents, who welcomed the minister with aartis and showered flowers.

