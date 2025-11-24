  1. Home
News

Krishna boys win SGFAP basketball championship

  24 Nov 2025 8:15 AM IST
Krishna boys win SGFAP basketball championship
Nuzvid (Eluru District): Krishna district reaffirmed its supremacy in basketball as itsUnder-17 boys’ team clinched the 69th School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Inter-District Basketball Championship, held at Bethesda Integrated School in Nuzvid of Eluru district. This remarkable victory marks the district’s eighth consecutive title in the Under-17 boys’ category. In the girls’ section, East Godavari district showcased an impressive performance by defeating Guntur district 23-6 to emerge as champions.

In the boys’ final, Krishna district outplayed East Godavari with a convincing 39-18 score to secure first place. In the girls’ category, East Godavari asserted dominance over Guntur with a scoreline of 23-6. Krishna district girls finished third after overcoming Visakhapatnam 18-11, while the Guntur boys’ team claimed third place by defeating Chittoor 35-20. Nuzvid Deputy Educational Officer (DyEO) Dr PS Sudhakar, Town Inspector P Satya Srinivas, Bethesda Integrated School Chairman Bandi Shyam, Correspondent Melody, and Tournament Observer P Krishna presented trophies to top three teams in both categories.

Addressing the participants, Dr Sudhakar said that sports and games playa crucial role in promoting physical fitness and mental wellbeing.

