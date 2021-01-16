Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz celebrates Sankranti with farmer's family

Vanukuru(Krishna district): Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz along with his wife Samina spent quality time with the family of a farmer in Vanukuru village of Penamaluru mandal near Vijayawada to celebrate Sankranti on Thursday.

The district Dollector with his family and entourage landed at the house of Mokkapati Prasad in the village much to the latter's surprise.

Prasad and his family members welcomed the Collector and his spouse to his house.

The Collector shared food with the family and later enquired with the welfare programmes of the state government for the farmers.

The Collector witnessed the feats of Gangireddu and other traditions in the village which reflected the culture of the rural areas.

The Collector presented new clothes to the farmer couple along with sweets as part of the Sankranti celebrations.

Samina Imtiaz expressing happiness over the visit stated that it would be a memorable moment for her.

Penamaluru tahsildar Badru and other mandal officers were present.