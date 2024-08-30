Krishna district SP assures of action against those responsible for alleged hidden camera incident

In a recent development regarding allegations of hidden cameras in an engineering college located in Gudlawalleru, Krishna district, the Superintendent of Police (SP) addressed concerns raised by students and parents alike and assured of taking strict action against those responsible for the incident.

However, the SP who spoke to media said that that following preliminary investigations, no evidence of secret cameras has been discovered in the girls' hostels of the college.

The SP said that they have examined electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones belonging to the accused. Fortunately, the SP stated that no incriminating material has surfaced from this examination.

Reassuring the students, the SP emphasized that there is no reason to worry about these allegations at this time. He said that the investigation is still in progress, with efforts focused on identifying those responsible for any wrongdoing. The police have vowed to take strict action against anyone found guilty of this matter.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge the community to remain calm and assured that they are committed to upholding safety and justice within the educational environment.