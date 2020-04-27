Krishna district Vijayawada records 52 new Covid-19 cases

Vijayawada: Krishna district, which was lagging Kurnool and Guntur districts in Covid-19 positive cases, registered 52 cases on Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 177. Kurnool and Guntur districts have recorded 279 and 214 cases respectively. Till Saturday, Krishna district has only 125 cases.

52 new cases are registered from different parts of the city on Sunday. The relentless efforts made by the police, medical and health, municipal corporation and other departments are not giving fruitful results. Some areas have registered more cases which are declared as red zones by the VMC and the police.

Krishna lanka has registered 24 new cases, Karmika Nagar (Machavaram) 18 cases, Khuddus Nagar four new cases, Gymkhana grounds 4 cases, Gudavalli two cases and other areas one each. Most of these areas are already declared as red zones and under the radar of the police.

Krishna lanka once again proved the hotbed for Corona cases. In spite of lockdown being implemented in the city and measures taken by the Municipal corporation like closure of Rythu bazaars and setting up Janata Bazaars for sale of vegetables in different areas of the city, the positive cases are on the rise.

It is suspected that the spread of virus reached the third stage in the district. In Krishna district, Covid-19 tests conducted to 6,397 persons and 177 reported positive. A total of 5,290 cases reported negative and another 930 reports are yet to be received by the district administration. A total of 29 persons were discharged from the hospitals after the treatment in two Covid-19 hospitals.

District Collector Md Imtiaz has made it clear that most cases in the district were registered due to the negligence of people. He said the relentless efforts made by the police, revenue, medical and health, Municipal corporation to check the spread of virus were not giving fruitful results due to negligence of some people. He said people must follow the lockdown rules very strictly to check the spread of virus.