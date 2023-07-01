Krishna District YCP general secretary Subhash Chandra Bose joins TDP

Amaravati: In a jolt to the ruling YSRCP, Krishna district YCP general secretary Subhash Chandra Bose joined TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu along with his followers and supporters. At the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Chandrababu cordially invited them to join the TDP.



On this occasion, Chandrababu said that he appreciated Subhash Chandra Bose who believed that it is possible to save Andhra Pradesh with TDP and came to work with them. Along with Subhash, former sarpanches, former MPTCs and a large number of followers joined the party, he said. He said that the people will benefit only if TDP wins the next election. TDP's victory is the State's victory, he added.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he wanted to develop Amaravati like Hyderabad...but everything changed after YCP won the last election. If Amaravati is completed, children will get jobs, he said. He criticized Jagan for setting aside the construction of Amaravati.