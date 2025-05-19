Krishna Mahanadu to discuss issues on May 21

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise Kollu Ravindra on Sunday stated that to address village-level resolutions, the Mahanadu for the Machilipatnam constituency will be held on May 21 followed by the district Mahanadu on May 23. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders would discuss issues at the district Mahanadu, and resolutions would be passed accordingly at the state-level Mahanadu. He addressed the media at the TDP office here on Sunday.

He mentioned that training classes have already begun at the grassroots level, aiming at benefiting the public to resolve their issues.

Ravindra asserted that the extent to which the TDP works for the people was clearly demonstrated by the recent imprisonment of Gali Janardhan Reddy in the Obulapuram case. He stated that over the past five years, the TDP fought against Jagan Mohan Reddy’s anarchic rule, exploitation, and atrocities in the state. He alleged that an unprecedented liquor scam occurred in Andhra Pradesh during the last five years, where Jagan Mohan Reddy filled his coffers by compromising the health and lives of the people. He claimed that Jagan accumulated thousands of crores worth of gold. He further stated that as their entire exploitation came to light during the SIT investigation, they resorted to making accusations.

Ravindra ridiculed the absurdity of “a thief who stole the rice of the poor” speaking about errors in the implementation of liquor policies. He challenged Perni Nani to show where the “belt shops” he speaks of are located. He asserted that while Jagan Reddy instigated exploitation in the state under the guise of government liquor shops, Perni Nani exploited the people in Machilipatnam through ‘belt shops.’

He pointed out that Perni Nani, who was a minister for five years and did not even build a ‘yard of road’ in Bandar, is now making accusations. Minister Kollu Ravindra warned Perni Nani to think before speaking, or the people of Bandar would teach him a fitting lesson.