Krishna Naik gets ‘Gor Banjara Ratna’ award

Anantapur: Sugali Senavath Krishna Naik of Elagalavanka Thanda, Beluguppa mandal in the district, has been awarded with the prestigious ‘Gor Banjara Ratna’ award. Santh Sri Babu Singh Maharaj and Jithendra Maharaj have presented the award to Krishna Naik here on Sunday.

Krishna Naik authored 18 books on the Banjara movement and it’s rich cultural heritage and unique traditions, customs and beliefs. Naik dedicated the prestigious award to his parents Thajya Naik and Hasaki Bai. He sought their blessings to serve his tribe for a hundred years. Krishna Naik from his childhood has been collecting stamps, literature and research works on the Banjara culture. He raised funds to even come to the rescue of several fateful Banjaras for their education and social upliftment apart from assisting financially to the marriages of the have-nots.