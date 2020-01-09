Krishna River Management Board allocates 84 TMC water to Andhra Pradesh

The three-member committee constituted for Krishna water allocation had met at Jala Soudha on Thursday to discuss the issue on the consumption of water during the flood period. The irrigation officers from both the states attended the meeting.

The Krishna River Management Board has decided to make water allocations for the two states till May 31. 84 TMC was allocated to Andhra Pradesh and for Telangana 140 TMC we're allocated respectively.

The Board member Paramesh said the two states had been allocated than the required quantity. "We have allocated according to needs rather than proportion, " he said.

The committee reported that Andhra Pradesh has consumed 511 TMCs while Telangana 158 TMCs water