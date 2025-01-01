Krishna varsity students excel in cultural competitions

Vijayawada: The students representing Krishna University showcased outstanding talent and won various awards in the cultural competitions as part of the 38th South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival held from December 26 to 30 at SRM University, Chennai.

Krishna University Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao informed the media here on Tuesday that the students who represented Krishna University in the inter-college youth festival held in December excelled in the South Zone competitions as well.

The students from Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Arts and Science College won several prizes in the South Zone Youth festival including first prize in classical vocal, first prize in classical music - percussion instruments, first prize in classical music - string instruments, third prize in folk music instruments, third prize in Indian group song, first prize in Mehendi decoration, fourth prize in light music, fourth prize in Rangoli, fifth prize in folk dance by Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala team, fifth prize in One Act Play by KBN College, second runner-up championship in Music Division and second runner-up championship in overall competitions.

Prof Basaveswara Rao complimented the students of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science who secured the top three positions in the South Zone competitions. The winners will represent Krishna University in the National Inter-University Youth Festival to be held at Amity University, Noida in the first week of March. For the past four years, Krishna University team represented by PB Siddhartha College has been excelling in the South Zone and National Youth Festivals, winning overall championships and enhancing the prestige of the college.

Dr B Jayaprakash, Sivaranjani and Naga Sasanka, faculty members of the cultural department, have been nurturing the talent of the students.

Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Baburao, Siddhartha Academy president Malineni Rajaiah, secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, College convener Sureddi Venkateswararao, Prof Rajesh Jampala, faculty members, and students congratulated the students for their achievements.