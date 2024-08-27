Krishnashtami celebrations bring devotional fervour to Tirupati

Tirupati: The pilgrim city of Tirupati was steeped in festive spirit as thousands of devotees thronged the streets to celebrate Janmashtami on Monday. The occasion, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, saw a massive turnout at various temples, with the Hare Krishna Lotus temple of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) being the epicentre of the celebrations.

Over a lakh devotees were estimated to have gathered at the ISKCON temple to offer prayers and partake in the festivities. The entire stretch of ‘Hare Krishna Road,’ where the temple is located, was filled with crowds from the early hours of the day.

The air was filled with the rhythmic chanting of ‘Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare; Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare’, which resonated throughout the street, creating an atmosphere of profound devotion.

ISKCON organisers had meticulously decorated the temple, both inside and outside, drawing admiration from the devotees. The vibrant decorations added to the spiritual ambiance, enhancing the overall experience for the worshippers.

Special Bhajans were held at the temple, with thousands of devotees participating with great enthusiasm. The highlight of the day’s events was the traditional ‘Utlotsavam’ held in the evening. During this event, young men tried to catch hold of the hanging pot with joy while others tried to spoil their attempt by throwing water on them. The play resembles Lord Krishna’s childhood days and is followed everywhere during the festival.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu also visited the ISKCON temple to offer prayers. The temple authorities welcomed him and made special arrangements for his darshan. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he offered prayers to the Lord for the happiness and prosperity of the city’s residents.

Cultural programmes were also organised, adding another layer of celebration to the day. The performances were met with great applause from the audience, showcasing the cultural richness of the festival. Police made elaborate bandobast arrangements on the occasion and made traffic diversions for the hassle-free movement of devotees to the temple.

Other Krishna temples in Tirupati, including Sri Venugopala Swamy temple near Palani theatre, also witnessed significant footfall throughout the day. Those devotees who could not go in such a huge rush to ISKCON temple visited other temples. Sri Venugopala Swamy temple authorities also conducted an Annadanam, serving meals to the devotees.